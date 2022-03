Biofarm Aims to Double Turnover in 5-7 Years

Biofarm Aims to Double Turnover in 5-7 Years. Romanian drug maker Biofarm, a major player on the local market, plans to double turnover within the next 5-7 years after having opened a new drug plant in Bucharest last year in the wake of EUR35 million investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]