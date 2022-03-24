Herbalife Nutrition Romania: Why entrepreneurship is more of a focus for the under 30s
Mar 24, 2022
Herbalife Nutrition Romania: Why entrepreneurship is more of a focus for the under 30s.
The School of Domestic and International Business, Banking and Finance within the Romanian-American University organized a Workshop on “Entrepreneurship and personal development: dialogue about the world of tomorrow“, having as special guest Romeo Căzănescu, Country Director Herbalife Nutrition (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]