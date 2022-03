OMV Petrom Completes Its First Photovoltaic Park

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, said in a stock market report on Thursday said it commissioned its first photovoltaic park and the electricity produced will be used for own consumption, within the company's Exploration and Production (...)