Banca Transilvania Seeks To Distribute RON800M From 2021 Net Profit As Dividends. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said in a stock market report on Thursday that it is summoning its shareholders on April 28, 2022 to approve, among others, the distribution of RON800 million from its 2021 net profit as cash dividends, and an increase in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]