Visual Fan Set To Distribute 60% Of Its 2021 Net Profit As Dividends

Visual Fan Set To Distribute 60% Of Its 2021 Net Profit As Dividends. Visual Fan (ALW.RO), a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and owner of the Allview brand, on Thursday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 27, 2022 to approve, among others, the distribution of 60% of the company's 2021 net profit as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]