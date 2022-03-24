Hackers target Romania’s Astra Film Festival, create fake account to collect registration fees

Hackers target Romania's Astra Film Festival, create fake account to collect registration fees. Astra Film Festival (AFF), a major event in Romania dedicated to documentary films, announced on Thursday, March 24, that it was targeted by hackers. They created a fake account of the festival on the FilmFreeway platform and managed to collect registration fees worth over USD 2,200 from over (...)