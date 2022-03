Dedeman Buys 14.5-Ha Land Plot In Timisoara From Tiriac Imobiliare

Dedeman Buys 14.5-Ha Land Plot In Timisoara From Tiriac Imobiliare. Dedeman, the largest do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer on the Romanian market, has recently acquired from Tiriac Imobiliare a plot of land of 14.5 hectares in northern Timisoara (western Romania), next to the future Ikea store, in a transaction brokered by real estate consulting firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]