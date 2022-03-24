BRK Financial Group Wants To Distribute Dividends From 2021 Net Profit At 7.8% Yield

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is summoning its shareholders on April 26, 2022 to approve the distribution of 5% of its 2021 net profit, respectively RON1.1 million, to set up the legal reserve, distribute dividends by approving a gross (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]