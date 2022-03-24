 
President Iohannis at the NATO Summit in Brussels: Reinforcing NATO presence in Romania, on the Black Sea and on the entire eastern flank is a strategic goal
Klaus Iohannis had a brief discussion on Thursday with US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the start of the NATO summit in Brussels Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis pointed out at an extraordinary NATO meeting that reinforcing NATO presence in Romania, (...)

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai opens new office in Amsterdam and begins the next stage of its expansion in Europe Humans.ai will support tech companies looking to implement AI capabilities and innovative technologies in the field of Synthetic media Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai announces the opening of its third European office in Amsterdam, following its Bucharest and London offices. The move is (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Center-West sub-market is set to become the main office hub in Bucharest, overtaking Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu after 8 years The office stock in the Center-West area of Bucharest, near Politehnica University, will surpass the existing stock from Floreasca-Barbu Văcarescu (which has been the main office hub in Bucharest for eight years) in 2022, , according to data from the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate (...)

One United Properties acquires the former Ford factory One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the acquisition of a historic building located in the centre of Bucharest, the former Ford factory, from Auchan Romania. The developer estimates significant (...)

CEZ Oltenia Expects to Reach 7,000 Prosumers By Yearend Cosmin Ghita, digital and innovation director at Distributie Oltenia, part of CEZ Romania group, the electricity distributor to which the largest number of prosumers in Romania are now connected, says he expects the company to reach 7,000 prosumers in its distribution area and 45-50,000 (...)

Nova Vita Ends 2021 with EUR6.5M Turnover, Up 15% YOY Targu-Mures-based private hospital Nova Vita, one of the largest private hospitals in Romania, with 170 beds, in 2021 posted EUR6.5 million turnover, 15% higher than in 2020.

Former Romanian finance minister Vladescu gets 102-month jail sentence for corruption On March 24, former Romanian finance minister Sebastian Vladescu was given a 102-month jail sentence with execution by the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) for the crimes of bribery and influence peddling. The case is related to the award of a rehabilitation contract of (...)

NATO confirms steps to bolster Eastern Flank NATO allies have agreed to bolster the alliance’s Eastern Flank with four additional battle groups, out of which one will be deployed in Romania and send further support to Ukraine as it battles the Russian invasion. The leaders have tasked military commanders to work on plans, and the final (...)

 


