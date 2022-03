The Rollout of 5G in Romania: How Much Faster Could it Get?



The Rollout of 5G in Romania: How Much Faster Could it Get?.

Romania’s capital Bucharest was first among European cities with Orange Group to get a 5G network in 2019. After that, the most significant urban centres like Cluj-Napoca and Iasi got the 5G after the capital, and since then, 5G got in other cities. Progress has been somewhat slower after the... (...)