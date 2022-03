Sphera Franchise Group Eyes 33% Annual Sales Growth In 2022, To EUR266M

Sphera Franchise Group Eyes 33% Annual Sales Growth In 2022, To EUR266M. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, has budgeted restaurant sales of over EUR266 million for 2022, higher by 33% than in 2021, of which 27% is estimated to be generated by the delivery channel, in line with a stock market report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]