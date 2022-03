ING Bank Sets RON750M Ceiling For Entrepreneurs Seeking Funding Until June Via IMM Invest And Agro IMM Invest

ING Bank Sets RON750M Ceiling For Entrepreneurs Seeking Funding Until June Via IMM Invest And Agro IMM Invest. Lender ING Bank Romania participates in 2022 too in the IMM Invest program whereby small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) can access state-guaranteed loans for investments or working capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]