TeraPlast Plans To Pay Out RON32.7M Dividends From Profits For 2nd, 3rd And 4th Quarters Of 2021.

Construction material manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) is summoning its shareholders on April 28 to approve the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON32.7 million, respectively a gross dividend of RON0.015 per share, from the profits corresponding to the second, third and fourth (...)