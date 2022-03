Aquila Part Prod Seeks To Pay Out RON53M Dividends, At 5.1% Yield

Aquila Part Prod Seeks To Pay Out RON53M Dividends, At 5.1% Yield. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2022 to approve, among others, the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.0442 per share, as per the summoning note published by the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]