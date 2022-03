Romanian restaurant operator Sphera expects 33% rise in sales this year

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera expects 33% rise in sales this year. BVB listed restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group has planned sales in excess of RON 266 mln this year, 33% higher than in 2021, of which 27% are estimated to be made through the delivery channel. Normalized EBITDA is estimated to increase by 31% to EUR 19.2 mln. The context remains (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]