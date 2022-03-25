Romanian steel roofing producer Bilka reports 22% net profit margin in 2021

Romanian steel roofing producer Bilka reports 22% net profit margin in 2021. Steel roofing manufacturer Bilka, an entrepreneurial company in Brasov owned by Horaţiu Ţepeş, achieved a net profit of RON 245 mln (EUR 50 mln) for 2021 and a net profit margin of 22%, according to the data reported by the company. The company's turnover rose by 40% compared to 2020, to RON 1.1 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]