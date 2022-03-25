 
March 25, 2022

Romania allows pipe maker TMK Artrom, controlled by Russian owner, to continue operations
Romania's tax authority ANAF froze the funds and economic resources of the three local subsidiaries of TMK Steel Holding United (Cyprus), controlled by Dmitri Pumpianski, a businessman on the list of the Russian oligarchs facing global sanctions. By derogation, ANAF allowed the essential (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EduMin Cimpeanu: There are Ukrainian students who want to continue studies in Romania Romanian Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu says that he will try to identify legal solutions for assigning special enrollments with Romania’s high schools to 8th grade graduates from Ukraine who will not be able to sit the National Assessment test because they do not know Romanian but want to (...)

Government approves bill ratifying agreement with R. of Moldova on a financial grant of 100 million euros The Romanian government approved on Friday a bill ratifying an agreement with Moldova on a financial grant of 100 million euros, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru. “The bill ratifying the agreement between the government of Romania and the government of the Republic of Moldova on (...)

HealthMin Rafila attends Centre for Screening and Diagnosis in Oncological Diseases opening The Iasi-based Centre for Screening and Diagnosis in Oncological Diseases, which is the first medical institution of its kind in the Moldavia region, was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila. The centre operates within the Iasi Regional Institute of (...)

AgriMin Chesnoiu, Fin Min Caciu give assurances that Romania will not face a food crisis Agriculture Minister Adrian-Ionut Chesnoiu and Finance Minister Adrian Caciu gave assurances on Friday at a news conference in Bistrita that Romania will not face a food crisis. Chesnoiu said that it is important that the financial assistance to farmers is timely provided in order for them to (...)

FinMin Caciu rules out tax contribution cuts, warns against Gov't misleading people Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Friday in Bistrita, that he “firmly” excludes the possibility of reducing the CAS social security tax contributions by 5% and that the government did not have any talks about such cuts, adding that the government should know better than to mislead people and (...)

On US tour, Romanian Senat delegation to discuss Black Sea region security developments and energy Energy, international finance, development and security developments in the Black Sea region are among the items on Friday’s agenda of the meetings of a Romanian Senate delegation led by Chairman Florin Citu, who started a working visit to the US. “We are starting a visit to the United States. (...)

Gothaer Asigurari Reasigurari Changes Name to Allianz-Tiriac Unit Asigurari Gothaer Asigurari Reasigurari has changed its name to Allianz-Tiriac Unit Asigurari on Friday, following its takeover by Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari.

 


