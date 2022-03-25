Romania allows pipe maker TMK Artrom, controlled by Russian owner, to continue operations

Romania allows pipe maker TMK Artrom, controlled by Russian owner, to continue operations. Romania's tax authority ANAF froze the funds and economic resources of the three local subsidiaries of TMK Steel Holding United (Cyprus), controlled by Dmitri Pumpianski, a businessman on the list of the Russian oligarchs facing global sanctions. By derogation, ANAF allowed the essential (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]