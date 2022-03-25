Former Romanian finance minister Vladescu gets 102-month jail sentence for corruption

Former Romanian finance minister Vladescu gets 102-month jail sentence for corruption. On March 24, former Romanian finance minister Sebastian Vladescu was given a 102-month jail sentence with execution by the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) for the crimes of bribery and influence peddling. The case is related to the award of a rehabilitation contract of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]