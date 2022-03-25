Romanian data centre developer Tema Energy prepares BVB listing and expansion abroad

Romanian data centre developer Tema Energy prepares BVB listing and expansion abroad. Tema Energy, the largest Romanian data centre developer, with a turnover of EUR 8.75 mln last year, confirmed plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the first half of 2022. "We want a healthy free float that ensures a real and fair market value, but we are in no (...)