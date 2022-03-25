Orange Set to Invest over EUR200M Per Annum in Romania after T Fix Takeover

Orange Set to Invest over EUR200M Per Annum in Romania after T Fix Takeover. French group Orange has a long-term plan for Romania’s market and is poised to step up local investments to keep its leading position on the segment of mobile telephony and also gain ground in the area of fixed services, according to the representatives of the group’s top management team and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]