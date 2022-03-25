Government to approve agreement on financial aid of 100 million euros for Republic of Moldova
Mar 25, 2022
Government to approve agreement on financial aid of 100 million euros for Republic of Moldova.
The government will approve the agreement on the non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros agreed with the Executive in Chisinau, the main element that Romania offers to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of (...)
