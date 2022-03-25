PM Ciuca: NATO decisions on establishing four battle groups on the Eastern Flank, one of which in Romania, guarantee measures expected by citizens for their safety, security



The decisions made at Thursday’s NATO summit, including the establishment of four battle groups on the Eastern Flank, one of which in Romania, guarantee the measures that citizens expect in terms of their safety and security, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca says. “I came back last night from the (...)