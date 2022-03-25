Cargus Mobile App reached over 110,000 downloads and ranks first in business applications, in Google Play

Cargus Mobile App reached over 110,000 downloads and ranks first in business applications, in Google Play. In the five months since its launch, Cargus Mobile has become one of the most used business applications in Romania. In March, Cargus Mobile reached a total of over 110,000 downloads from online app stores, Google Play and Appstore, since its launch. Compared to the beginning of the year, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]