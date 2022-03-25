Romanian singer WRS goes on a European tour to promote his Eurovision song

Romanian singer WRS goes on a European tour to promote his Eurovision song. Singer-songwriter WRS, who will represent Romania at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, will start a tour in Europe and Israel on March 26 to promote his song Llamame. According to Eurovision Romania, WRS will go on stage in Barcelona, London, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, and Madrid. Barcelona is the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]