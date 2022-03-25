Bucharest’s train link to the airport: Service to be temporarily suspended on March 28-30

Bucharest’s train link to the airport: Service to be temporarily suspended on March 28-30. The train service connecting Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă International Airport will be temporarily suspended next week for routine maintenance works at the railway, state-owned railway operator CFR SA announced. CFR staff will check the switchgear electromechanisms and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]