Train ticket prices to increase by 20% in Romania this summer

Train ticket prices to increase by 20% in Romania this summer. Train ticket prices in Romania are to increase by 20% from July 1. The government approved on March 25 the budget of state-owned railway operator CFR Calatori, which also includes this hike, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. “CFR Calatori has requested an increase in ticket prices (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]