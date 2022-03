Romania’s Budget Deficit Down 25% to RON9.5B in Jan-Feb 2022

Romania’s Budget Deficit Down 25% to RON9.5B in Jan-Feb 2022. Romania’s general consolidated budget posted almost RON9.51 billion deficit in the first two months of 2022, 25% lower than the RON12.76 billion in the year-ago period, the Finance Ministry announced on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]