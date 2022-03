CEO Omer Tetik Sells 100,000 Shares in Banca Transilvania on Stock Market

CEO Omer Tetik Sells 100,000 Shares in Banca Transilvania on Stock Market. Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania, sold 100,000 shares of the bank on the Stock Exchange on Wednesday and Thursday, for a total transaction value of RON255,000, according to data published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]