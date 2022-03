Hidroelectrica Budgets RON7.4B Revenue and RON2.9B Net Profit for 2022

Hidroelectrica Budgets RON7.4B Revenue and RON2.9B Net Profit for 2022. Hidroelectrica, Romania's largest electricity producer and the most profitable state-owned company, has budgeted total revenue of RON7.4 billion for 2022, up 11% from 2021, while net profit is estimated at RON2.9 billion, down 8% from RON3.16 billion in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]