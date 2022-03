Nuclearelectrica to distribute 60% of 2021 profit as dividends

Nuclearelectrica to distribute 60% of 2021 profit as dividends. The managing board of Nuclearelectrica, the state-controlled company that operates the Cernavoda nuclear plant, proposed to distribute as dividends RON 596 mln (EUR 12 mln), or nearly 60% of last year’s net profit, Profit.ro reported. The Government, which holds 82.5% of Nuclearelectrica, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]