Romgaz to deliver 10% dividend yield to its shareholders

Romgaz to deliver 10% dividend yield to its shareholders. Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz wants to distribute as dividends to its shareholders RON 1.49 bln (EUR 300 mln), resulting in a dividend yield of 9.9%, Bursa reported. The proposal, passed by the company’s managing board, will be discussed by the shareholders on April 28. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]