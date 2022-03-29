Hidroelectrica expects robust revenues this year, ahead of possible IPO

Hidroelectrica expects robust revenues this year, ahead of possible IPO. State-owned Romanian company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in the country, expects its revenues to rise by 11% to RON 7.4 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) this year, while its net profit would edge down by 8% to RON 2.9 bln, still delivering an outstanding net profit margin of nearly 40%. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]