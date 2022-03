Fertilizer producer Azomureş may resume operations, helped by EU aid

Fertilizer producer Azomureş may resume operations, helped by EU aid. Romanian fertilizer producer Azomureş, the country’s largest natural gas consumer, announced that it could resume operations in April once the European Commission extends financial aid of up to EUR 50 mln to energy-intensive fertilizer companies, Adevarul reported. But the volume of production (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]