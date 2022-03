Travel Agency Destine Holidays Hopes to Reach 50 Branches Nationwide by 2024

Travel Agency Destine Holidays Hopes to Reach 50 Branches Nationwide by 2024. Destine Holidays, part of Destine Holding, a group of firms with EUR130 million turnover, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs, plans to open three new branches by end-May and thus reach 12 units, but the company’s representatives plan to increase their number fourfold by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]