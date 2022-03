Turkey’s Tosmur Grup Builds EUR78M Starch Plant in Medgidia

Turkish-held Tosmur Grup, a group with farming activities, has invested EUR78 million in building a starch plant in Medgidia on a ten-ha area, set to employ 200 people. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]