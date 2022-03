Topoloveni Plum Jam Maker Has Invested over EUR1M in Current Warehousing and Production Capacities

Topoloveni Plum Jam Maker Has Invested over EUR1M in Current Warehousing and Production Capacities. Sonimplex Topoloveni, the company that owns Magiun de Topoloveni brand, carries out its entire production in Topoloveni and has invested over EUR1 million in its current warehousing and production capacities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]