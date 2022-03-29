Garanti BBVA Romania launches a new financing facility, aiming to support Romanian farmers

Garanti BBVA Romania launches a new financing facility, aiming to support Romanian farmers. Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed an agreement with the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA), aiming to support Romanian farmers. Through this partnership, customers have access to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]