Mayor: Bucharest to receive its first Astra trams in June

Mayor: Bucharest to receive its first Astra trams in June. The first six of the 100 trams purchased from the Romanian manufacturer Astra Vagoane Călători Arad will be delivered in June, earlier than the contract-set deadline, Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan announced after a visit at the Arad-based company. “I’m glad to be in Arad, inside a Romanian plant that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]