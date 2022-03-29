Smartree Group Ends 2021 With 17% Higher Turnover, Of RON123M, 35% Higher Profit, Of RON5.3M

Smartree Group Ends 2021 With 17% Higher Turnover, Of RON123M, 35% Higher Profit, Of RON5.3M. Smartree Group, the strategic partner that offers integrated human resources services and software solutions, on Tuesday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON123 million, up 17% on the year, and a profit of RON5.3 million, up 35% from 2020; the increase is partly due to the new technology (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]