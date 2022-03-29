CFA Analysts Expect GDP Growth Of 3.5% In 2022, See Leu At 5.1 Units Vs Euro, Annual Inflation At 7.28% In Next 12 Months



Financial analysts expect the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 5.1029 units to the euro in the next 12 months, while inflation is seen averaging 7.28% during the same period, a monthly poll by CFA Romania showed (...)