Bitpanda introduces unlimited annual leave along with a new benefits package for employees

Bitpanda introduces unlimited annual leave along with a new benefits package for employees. Bitpanda keeps investing in its people by launching an enhanced benefits policy that gives its employees freedom and flexibility, as they find their right balance between work and personal life. The Austrian fintech unicorn introduces an unlimited “Annual Leave” policy, alongside two recharge (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]