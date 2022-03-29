EnergMin Popescu: Nuclear power partnership with the US, essential to Romania

EnergMin Popescu: Nuclear power partnership with the US, essential to Romania. New nuclear structures and modular reactors are part of Romania’s decarbonisation agenda and security of supply for the next decades, and the partnership with the United States of America is essential, Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu told a discussion with US officials and several (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]