President Iohannis tells President Zelensky that Romania will continue to take care of every citizen of Ukraine who arrives here



On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the critical situation in Ukraine. “I have discussed with President Zelensky about the critical situation in Ukraine. Romania will continue to take care of every citizen of Ukraine who arrives (...)