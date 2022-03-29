Arctic Stream Seeks To Pay Out RON3.3M Dividends From Its 2021 Net Profit, At 3.6% Yield

Arctic Stream Seeks To Pay Out RON3.3M Dividends From Its 2021 Net Profit, At 3.6% Yield. Arctic Stream (AST.RO), a Romanian-held company, an integrator of IT infrastructure and security in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.8 per share, respectively the payout of dividends worth a total RON3.35 million from its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]