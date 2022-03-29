Mihaela-Simona Nadasan, Deputy CEO At Banca Transilvania, Sells 175,000 TLV Shares On Stock Market

Mihaela-Simona Nadasan, Deputy CEO At Banca Transilvania, Sells 175,000 TLV Shares On Stock Market. Mihaela-Simona Nadasan, Deputy CEO at lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), on Monday (March 28) sold 175,000 shares of the bank, at an average price of RON2.47 per share, with the total value of deals carrying out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reached RON433,650, as per calculations by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]