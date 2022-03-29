DefMin Dincu: We will have production of subassemblies, drones, mini-subs in Romania
Mar 29, 2022
DefMin Dincu: We will have production of subassemblies, drones, mini-subs in Romania.
The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday that our country will manufacture drones and mini-subs in the next two or three years. Asked, in Parliament, if it is possible in our country to open new units of arms manufacturing, Dincu said: “Certainly. We will have at (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]