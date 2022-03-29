EU Commissioner for Economy: Effects of the war in Ukraine on the European economy cannot be quantified yet



EU Commissioner for Economy: Effects of the war in Ukraine on the European economy cannot be quantified yet.

The effects of the war in Ukraine on the European economy cannot be quantified yet, but it is clear that estimates of economic growth, both in the EU and in Romania, need to be revised downwards, said EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, who attended a conference organized by The... (...)