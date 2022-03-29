 
March 29, 2022

EU Commissioner for Economy: Effects of the war in Ukraine on the European economy cannot be quantified yet
The effects of the war in Ukraine on the European economy cannot be quantified yet, but it is clear that estimates of economic growth, both in the EU and in Romania, need to be revised downwards, said EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, who attended a conference organized by The... (...)

BCR Takes New Bond Issue to Bucharest Stock Exchange Bucharest Stock Exchange system processed RON351.1 million funding for BCR bonds (BCR27.RO) on March 29, 2022, which means the second largest bank in Romania sold bonds to investors, among which Pillar II pension funds and is preparing to the bond issue listed (...)

Dan Ostahie Set To Acquire Porsche Bank Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby Dan Ostahie is acquiring Porsche Bank Romania S.A.

FLOWX.AI Teams Up With UiPath Romanian fintech FLOWX.AI on Tuesday announced it entered a technological partnership with robotic process automation startup UiPath which will enable the development of customer and employee experiences at unprecedented speed.

Ciolacu: Romania's place is in Schengen area, we are expecting decision at JHA Council in June Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday, in southeastern Constanta, that the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council of the European Union will take place in June, and in this perspective all Romanian policy makers “speak (...)

Filip & Company Assists Tiriac Imobiliare In Sale Of 14.5-Ha Land Plot To Dedeman Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Tiriac Imobiliare in the sale of a plot of land of 14.5 hectares in the locality of Dumbravita (Timis County) to do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman.

DefMin Dincu: We will have production of subassemblies, drones, mini-subs in Romania The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday that our country will manufacture drones and mini-subs in the next two or three years. Asked, in Parliament, if it is possible in our country to open new units of arms manufacturing, Dincu said: “Certainly. We will have at (...)

Arctic Stream Seeks To Pay Out RON3.3M Dividends From Its 2021 Net Profit, At 3.6% Yield Arctic Stream (AST.RO), a Romanian-held company, an integrator of IT infrastructure and security in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.8 per share, respectively the payout of dividends worth a total RON3.35 million from its (...)

 


