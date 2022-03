Filip & Company Assists Tiriac Imobiliare In Sale Of 14.5-Ha Land Plot To Dedeman

Filip & Company Assists Tiriac Imobiliare In Sale Of 14.5-Ha Land Plot To Dedeman. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Tiriac Imobiliare in the sale of a plot of land of 14.5 hectares in the locality of Dumbravita (Timis County) to do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman.