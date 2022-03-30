Romania's Naval Forces run drills along Black Sea coast and on the Danube

Romania's Naval Forces run drills along Black Sea coast and on the Danube. The Naval Forces of Romania carry out, until April 8, two military drills in the sea and on the Danube to prepare for hostile actions in the area of ​​the Romanian Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta. More than 950 soldiers will synchronize their training actions according to a fictitious (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]