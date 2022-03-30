Bucharest municipality doubles district heating price but covers only one-third of cost
Mar 30, 2022
Bucharest municipality doubles district heating price but covers only one-third of cost.
The households in Bucharest that still use the district heating system for heating and hot water will pay RON 330 per Gcal as of April 1 - twice as much as they have paid during the past winter season, according to a decision endorsed by the Bucharest City Council. The representatives of the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]