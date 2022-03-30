Bucharest municipality doubles district heating price but covers only one-third of cost

Bucharest municipality doubles district heating price but covers only one-third of cost. The households in Bucharest that still use the district heating system for heating and hot water will pay RON 330 per Gcal as of April 1 - twice as much as they have paid during the past winter season, according to a decision endorsed by the Bucharest City Council. The representatives of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]